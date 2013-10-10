Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Orion Marine Group, Inc. (ORN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Orion Marine Group, Inc. (ORN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Orion Marine Group, Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Orion Marine Group, Inc. (Orion Marine) is a marine contractor involved in construction and development of marine transportation facilities, marine pipelines, bridges, causeways and marine environmental structures. In addition, the company offers services such as dredging, river crossing and directional drilling, hot taps, tie-ins, construction of port facilities for container ship loading and unloading, repair and maintenance, and specialty services over and under water. The company's customers include federal, state and municipal governments and also private and commercial industrial enterprises. The company focuses on the Gulf Coast, Atlantic seaboard, the Caribbean basin and surrounding regions in the US. Orion Marine is headquartered in Houston, Texas, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Orion Marine Group, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143568/orion-marine-group-inc-orn-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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United States

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