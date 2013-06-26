Oriya Organics Announces Winner of Superfood Smoothie Sweepstakes

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Oriya Organics, makers of quality vegan protein powder products, is pleased to announce the winner of its Superfood Smoothie Sweepstakes. "Daniella’s" submission of the Almond Joy Protein Shake recipe won first place for its quality, taste, and ease of preparation. Combining the best of Oriya Organics superfood goodness with sweet taste makes this shake a perfect treat for adults and children alike.



Oriya markets several plant protein products that are completely preservative-free and all-natural. This pure protein powder allows those who want whole food supplements to enjoy protein from green powder while avoiding the additives present in so many “health food” products sold in stores.



Users were asked to submit their favorite smoothie recipes using Oriya Organics super food products. The winner’s recipe is reproduced below.



Almond Joy Protein Shake

Yield: 1 large smoothie



Ingredients:

- 12 ounces almond milk

- handful almonds

- 1/4 cup shredded coconut

- 2 tbsp cacao nibs, dark chocolate chips or chocolate syrup

- 3 pitted dates

- handful ice

- 1 scoop Oriya Organics Superfood Protein Medley



Directions:

Mix all of the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately and enjoy.



The contest yielded many great recipes that can be made using Oriya Organics products. Oriya promotes healthy lifestyles by offering pure, natural organic superfoods that can be used to create a variety of delicious meals and snacks. All recipes can be found on the Oriya Organics website.



The Oriya Organics website also features a blog that gives other recipes and user-submitted reviews of its products. Customers can browse the blog for ideas on how to use Oriya Organics superfoods in snacks and meals the entire family will enjoy. Oriya Organics also offers customer support from qualified, trained professionals to answer questions about contents or give advice on which superfoods are best for various uses. Oriya Organics is dedicated to the concept that organic superfoods, shown to be the best for physical and emotional well-being, can be manufactured and distributed at low cost to customers who recognize the value of nature’s most perfect plant foods.



About Oriya Organics

Oriya (pronounced “oh-RYE-uh”) Organics is a manufacturer of whole food products that are preservative-free and cold-manufactured. All of Oriya’s products are free of gluten, egg, and other by-products and are certified 100 percent organic. Oriya manufactures all of its products under controlled conditions to guarantee that no additives enter the process and never heats its products. Oriya Organics makes products that are vegan-appropriate and taste great. Customers know that Oriya Organics offers the perfect superfoods for everyone and provides customer support to answer questions and make suggestions about how to use these great products.



For More Information: http://www.oriyaorganics.com