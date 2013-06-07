Oriya Organics Employees Develop "Give Back" Culture

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- At Oriya Organics (pronounced “oh-RYE-uh”), the founders and employees believe strongly in providing nature's greatest whole food supplements and pure protein powder products, but the company is also dedicated to providing help and support to local community organizations and charities that represent the company’s ideals: creating the means for everyone to live natural, healthy lifestyles.



With the best vegan protein powder products, plant protein powders and superfoods, Oriya Organics has become a leader in providing wholesome, natural foods to customers across the country. Oriya’s products all consist of nutrient-dense whole foods that are unprocessed and unaltered for maximum nutritional benefit.



Oriya’s products never contain chemical additives, sweeteners or fillers. They consist simply of green powder and limited, natural ingredients to create the best super food products on the market.



Oriya also creates a cultural climate that supports employees in their efforts to give back to the community. All Oriya employees spend time volunteering at local charities and are paid by Oriya Organics to do so. Oriya ensures that all of its associates have the opportunity to do what they love and to support community endeavors. Each employee chooses a charity that is close to their heart, which reflects what they are passionate about. Some examples of recent volunteer opportunities in which Oriya employees have been involved are:



- Animal shelters. Many Oriya employees feel a powerful sympathy for animals and work with local shelters to provide safe environments for those without loving families. Oriya employees regularly volunteer at local animal shelters, working with others to care for dogs, cats and other animals that have nowhere else to go. Employees also regularly donate money, food, blankets and other supplies to local shelters.



- Brookwood Community. The Brookwood Community, located in Brookshire, Texas, is a residential facility and vocational rehabilitation center for people with disabilities. Providing educational, vocational and spiritual enrichment, Brookwood Community builds loving relationships between those with disabilities and the families and employers in their communities. Oriya employees volunteer regularly with the Brookwood Community to provide training, support and a helping hand to individuals with disabilities to help them reach their full potential.



Oriya Organics is proud of its support of local charities and its own employees who pursue their passions by volunteering with their favorite groups. With the help of local community organizations, Oriya is working to make a difference in the lives of its employees and those around them.



About Oriya Organics

Oriya Organics sources only the highest quality ingredients from reputable, organic growers who practice sustainable farming methods. All products are tested for purity by professional third-party labs as part of Oriya's commitment to customer safety. Oriya's products are packaged in GMP/HACCP-certified facilities that handle no peanut, soy, dairy or wheat products to avoid allergic reactions.



