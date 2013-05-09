Oriya Organics Offers SuperGreen Medley

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Katy, Texas — Oriya (oh-Rye-uh) Organics introduced its newest vegan protein powder today, SuperGreen Medley. As a national distributor of some of the top vegan protein powders, Oriya Organics only uses unprocessed whole foods. The newest SuperGreen Medley is made of whole, unprocessed foods, with no synthetic ingredients, no fillers, and no sweeteners.



Oriya is able to offer the best possible organic products to consumers because it relies on reputable growers. These growers only engage in responsible and sustainable farming practices. Third-party laboratories test every product for safety and every natural protein powder product is packaged in an organic, GMP/HACCP-certified facility without exposure to dairy, peanut, gluten, soy or tree nut products. Oriya works hard to ensure that it produces the best protein powder possible for customers who take organic health and wellness seriously.



Oriya Organics' newest protein powder, SuperGreen Medley, is a green powder that combines the four most nutrient-dense green superfoods into one product. The ingredients include only four components without any additives:



- Spirulina —blue - green algae composed of 70% protein that can be used to assist in weight loss and control blood sugar levels. Safe for diabetics, spirulina can control pesky cravings and regulate blood sugar, making it one of the most effective superfoods for weightloss.



- Chlorella —a green algae that binds to harmful substances to pull them from the body. Rich in proteins and vitamins, this superfood helps to reduce cholesterol and prevent the hardening of arteries that can lead to heart attacks.



- Wheat Grass — the sprouted grass of a wheat seed which provides important vitamins, minerals and amino acids. This superfood works to promote healthy blood, regulate the thyroid gland, and stimulate the metabolism to assist in digestion and weight loss.



- Barley Grass —a young cereal grass that contains significant amounts of vitamin B12, calcium, iron, and vitamin C. Barley grass is widely known for having anti-viral properties which can neutralize heavy metals in the blood system.



Unlike some cheap protein powder products, SuperGreen Medley contains no fillers, preservatives, or substances other than raw protein powder. One 8-gram serving of SuperGreen Medley includes:



- 99 mg of chlorophyll

- 190 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin A

- 100 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C

- 70 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin B-12

- 630 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamin K



SuperGreen Medley can be used as a protein powder for weight loss , a supplement to increase energy, as one of the best vegan protein sources for those who do not eat enough leafy green vegetables, as part of a detoxifying regimen, or as a natural multi-vitamin.



