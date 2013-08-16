Oriya Organics Superfood Offers Consumers a Versatile Vegan Protein Powder for Cooking

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Oriya Organics is offering consumers the versatility they need when it comes to eating healthy. As one of the nation’s leading producers and distributors of vegan protein powder , Oriya Organics is offering tasty recipes that consumers can use to consume their healthy plant protein.



This tasty super food is best used in a variety of different recipes- from smoothies to dips, baked goods, and more. Oriya’s Superfood Protein Medley and SuperGreen Medley are tasty whole food supplements that lend themselves well to a large variety of meal options using this green powder .



Oriya Organics is proud to sponsor a variety of recipes using Oriya Organics super foods on its website. Every week, the professionals at Oriya scour blogs and websites looking for great recipes using Oriya super foods. Many recipes are submitted by creative readers who have found new ways to use these versatile products.



One recent recipe shows the versatility of Oriya Organics super foods in making delicious muffins the whole family will love:



Super Food Green Monster Muffins



Yield: 10 muffins

- 1 cup freeze dried banana

- 1 pouch fruit and veggie puree

- 1/2 cup spelt flour

- 2 tbsp Oriya Organics Superfood Protein Medley

- 1 scoop Oriya Organics SuperGreen Medley

- 1/2 small zucchini, finely chopped

- 1/2 cup applesauce

- 2 egg whites

- dash of cinnamon

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1 tsp baking soda



Directions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor, grind flour, powders, and freeze dried banana together. Puree zucchini, applesauce, and fruit/veggie puree in a separate bowl until evenly combined. Mix wet and dry ingredients. Add baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and egg whites. Stir. Fill muffin tins halfway and bake for 25 minutes (check at 22 minutes; do not overbake). Remove from oven, cool, and store in the refrigerator or freezer. Can be refrigerated for one week or frozen for six months.



These and other delicious recipes are available on the Oriya Organics website. With Oriya Organics super foods, customers get great nutrition and great taste along with the assurance that these protein powders contain no fillers, additives or chemicals. This pure protein powder is a tasty way to eat healthy and feel great.



About Oriya Organics

Oriya (pronounced “Oh-RYE-uh”) Organics is a company that manufactures and distributes plant-based protein foods. These super foods are processed without heat, chemicals or additives and use only the finest ingredients. Customers of Oriya praise the pureness and quality of these plant protein foods and use them in a wide variety of recipes available on the company’s website.



For More Information: http://www.oriyaorganics.com