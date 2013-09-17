Orlando and Lake Mary Real Estate Doing Better Than Ever

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The Orlando Real Estate market is booming, and the same is true for the nearby city of Lake Mary. It’s a great time to invest in property in the area, and Hyler & Iglesias Realty has many Orlando and Lake Mary Homes For Sale at excellent value.



This year, home prices in Orlando and the surrounding area have experienced their largest increase since 2006. With the market only expected to improve in the coming months, the time to invest in Orlando and Lake Mary Real Estate is now. Prospective buyers will do well to approach a trusted real estate broker to handle their deals for them, and Hyler & Iglesias is one such firm.



Neil Hyler and Luis Iglesias have been in the real estate business for over 15 years, and they have extensive knowledge of local properties. Their firm handles everything from rental apartments suitable for students enrolled at the University of Central Florida to luxury Orlando Homes For Sale for large families who want to take advantage of the many attractions and theme parks of the City Beautiful.



For those who are looking for a safe environment with a great sense of community, Hyler & Iglesias also handles properties in Lake Mary. This city has earned the moniker Little Silicon Valley from the influx of IT companies doing business in the area, whose many workers are looking for Homes For Sale In Lake Mary FL.



The bywords at Hyler & Iglesias are integrity, honor, and service. Their help will be invaluable to any client, from first-time home buyers to those who are seeking a restful home in a retirement community. Property purchases are guaranteed to be carried out in an entirely professional and ethical manner, and the firm prides itself on giving its clients the utmost satisfaction.