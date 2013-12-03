Orlando Computer Repair Experts Offering Laptop Repair Services

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Vista Computer Repair, an Orlando based computer repair company now repairs laptops, all laptop parts including DC power jacks and screens. The company offers both free pickup and delivery as well as on-site repair services. Full information on their terms and services can be found at http://Vistacomputerrepair.com.



Throughout the recent decades, the Vista Computer Repair Orlando computer repai r experts have been receiving numerous laptop repair requests, perhaps because of the constantly growing number of laptop users.



Most consumers now go to Vista Computer Repair for all types of Orlando laptop repair needs because the company has a long history of trusted service. The company has perfected the entire process of their computer repairs from pick-up, troubleshooting, down to delivery.



The company repairs all types of computer damage ranging from the most complicated ones to the simplest problems such as visible cracks on a laptop screen.



The laptop screen repair Orlando service of Vista Computer Repair accepts repairs of all types of laptop screens no matter what make or model. More often, the screens that need repairing are replaced with a quality brand new one and the process is usually completed in just 12 hours or half a day.



Aside from laptop screen repairs, Vista Computer Repair also offers laptop DC power plug or jack repairs. The usual problems resolved with this service are: laptop not charging its battery, laptop sometimes turning off when the power plug is moved, or, when the DC power jack/plug is obviously loose.



Most parts needed for the repairs are readily available on location so the repairs typically finish within just 24 hrs from pick-up time. All repair services come with a full 90 days warranty (labor and parts).



About Vista Computer Repair

Vista Computer Repair have been servicing Orlando for their first ten years and looking forward for more satisfied customers. Their founder, Mr. P has worked on satellite communication systems, corporate servers, and encryption systems. He has also worked in various different countries such as the UK, countries in the Far East, and Australia.



Technicians of Vista Orlando Computer Repair are available for both residential as well as commercial repair services. Contact them via the following details:



Contact Information:

Vista Computer Repair Orlando

Address: East Orlando FL 32825 32801

Tel. no: 407 595 7846

Website: http://www.vistacomputerrepair.com