Orlando Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa Now Accepts Most Insurance Plans

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Dental patients in Orlando needing cosmetic dental treatments can now benefit from top Orlando Cosmetic Dentist services. Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa now accepts most available dental insurance plans. This will make it affordable by many more patients seeking dental treatment. Almost all of your dental services will be covered by the different insurance plans including cosmetic and family dentistry. Expanding Dr. Mora-Rosa’s range of accepted insurance policies provides patients in Orlando an opportunity to receive the best dental care possible while making it affordable for them.



“Most clients are looking for high quality cosmetic dentistry. This has been out of reach for many due to the cost of their dental expenses. By now accepting most available insurance plans into our practice, our patients can now afford cosmetic and family dentistry.” – Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa



Orlando cosmetic and reconstructive dentist, Dr. Pedro Mora Rosa accepts insurance plans from the following companies – Aetna, Ameritas Life, Assurant, Carington PPO Platinum Care, Cigna PPO & Cigna Radius, Connection Dental, Delta PPO & Delta Premier, Guardian, Lincoln National Life, Metlife, United Concordia and United Healthcare. For more information on the different insurance plans that Dr. Pedro Mora Rosa accepts visit his website at http://www.DrMoraRosa.com/Insurance-Plans.html.



About Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa

Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa, D.D.S. was a member of the United States Army Reserve where he served as a Dental Officer. He is a top Orlando cosmetic dentist devoted to providing beautiful and healthy smiles for his patients. He is known for using state of the art dental technology and delivers pain free dentistry to many individuals and families in Orlando. Dr. Mora-Rosa has received various advanced training in periodontics, endodontics and implantology. He is also a member of the American Dental Association, Atlantic Coast Dental Research Clinic, Florida Dental Association and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.



To know more about Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa, visit his website at http://www.DrMoraRosa.com.



