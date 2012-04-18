Orlando Insurance Agent Warns Caution for 2012 Hurricane Season

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- The 2012 Atlantic hurricane season is supposed to be less busy than the past two seasons, which may give some homeowners and business owners a false sense of security.



In each of the past two seasons, 19 hurricanes have formed, but only one made it’s way to the U.S. coastline. Forecasters have said that even though it is likely there will be fewer hurricanes this year, the atmospheric conditions indicate that the chances are better that they not all stay out over the Atlantic Ocean.



“It is easy for people in Florida to get lulled into a false sense of security when we have a couple of years with no hurricane threats,” said Lee Rogers of Orlando’s Florida Insurance Group. “The beginning of the season is the right time to review a hurricane insurance policy to make sure you are covered.”



The same weather that kept the country warmer than usual this winter is expected to be a factor in hurricane direction this summer.



“It is certainly a fallacy to assume that just because the skies have been quiet in Florida for the past few seasons, they will continue to be quiet,” said Rogers, who works with clients on their Orlando home insurance. “We all need to be ready.”



Forecasters expect a weak El Niño this season that could produce pressure levels that are higher than the norm. This could reduce the number of storms. The warmer water closer to the U.S. coast is what has forecasters concerned. They think this will mean storms may be more likely to make landfall.



