Orlando IT Services Team Gets Smart With Smart Phones

“We make a point of knowing everything about every smartphone out there,” said Rick Hardin, president of ASysTech. “As your Orlando IT professionals, we stay on top of all the latest technologies and mobility solutions on the leading edge of how we exchange information, communicate and do business.”



Once a month, each ASysTech IT professional takes a turn using the iPhone 4S, Android and Windows Mobile phone. ASysTech engineers learn how to configure each platform with Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Office365 and even Google Apps when required.



The team exchanges notes and findings to ensure everyone is aware of all the technical strengths and weaknesses of each platform. Every platform offers unique advantages, and it is important to know what security concerns, if any, exist on them.



ASysTech’s professionals are well positioned to consult with Orlando business professionals on the latest applications and services designed to make life easy and ensure maximum efficiency while on the road.



About ASysTech

ASysTech provides high quality managed services to small and medium-sized businesses at an economical price. If your business can’t support the expense of a full-time IT staff, we provide the perfect solution: A managed IT services package that gives you access to our managed service provider specialists.



To get your free consultation and find out how ASysTech can make your technology worry-free, call 407-647-7787 or visit us at http://asystech.com to see how more than 50 years of industry experience can benefit your business.