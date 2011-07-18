Orlando IT Support Team Welcomes New Sales Manager

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2011 -- There are many team members that an Orlando managed service provider needs in order to complement the services it provides to the client base they have. ASysTech considers itself fortunate to have found Matthew Gordon to add to their sales management team.



ASysTech has been chosen as a trusted IT consultant & advisor to medium-sized businesses for 18 years in the Central Florida area. They went through many applicants before they hired Matthew.



Lois Hardin, Vice President/Treasurer of ASysTech, filled us in on the details of how the two connected, "Matt found ASysTech on the Internet searching for Microsoft Partners and emailed his resume to Rick, our President. After reading his resume and speaking with him in person, we quickly came to the conclusion that Matt would be a perfect fit for ASysTech, Inc., especially after the experience he gained from working for his father's company in the UK."



Matthew was born in Coventry, United Kingdom. His childhood dreams began with him wanting to fly Jump-Jets for the Royal Air Force; unfortunately, due to simple allergies, he had to put those dreams on hold. His 'Plan B' was to begin working for his Dad's company, another leading Microsoft Certified Partner similar to ASysTech, Inc., providing quality IT Support and Services to other Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).



At 17, Matthew joined Central Business Services where he started out as an office administrator. "Over the last 7 years and lots of training later (from two of the best Sales guys I know - Daryl Gordon, Managing Director, and Paul Scranage, Sales & Commercial Manager), I climbed the 'employment ladder' paying a keen interest in Sales & Marketing, ultimately securing a position which enabled me to bring in as much new business as possible which is something I plan on doing very successfully at ASysTech."



With over 50 years of combined industry knowledge, clients get the very richest of knowledge when ASysTech consultants recommend solutions. They carefully test and evaluate innovative technology so as to lower inherent risks that their clients might experience. As a sales manager at ASysTech, Matt will have a great deal of influence over sales and productivity. His past education and experience will enable Matt to maintain relationships with the existing client database while showing new customers why ASysTech support and services will give them the best return on their investment.



About ASystech

ASystech provides Orlando IT Support to small and medium-sized businesses at an economical price while providing high quality. If your business can’t justify the expense of full-time IT staff, we provide the perfect solution: a managed IT services package, which provides you with access to our managed service provider specialists for all your IT needs.



To get your free consultation and find out how ASysTech can make your technology worry-free, call 407-647-7787 or contact us to see how more than 50 years of industry experience can benefit your business. We make I.T. work!