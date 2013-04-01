Orlando Laser Dentist, Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa Makes Latest No Drill, No Needle, No Pain Laser Dental Technology Available to His Patients

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Smile Design, an Orlando based dental facility headed by Orlando cosmetic dentist, Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa makes Waterlase technology available for his patients. Waterlase is a safe and gentle alternative to traditional dental tools. With the all-new Waterlase dental technology, patients experience no drill, no needle and no pain on their next trip to the dentist. Finally going to the dentist is fun again.



One of the more exiting benefits of using this technology is that we will be able to do most of our dental fillings with minimal or no anesthesia at all. That means no more needles or shots for simple cavity preparations and the ability to do more dental fillings in one visit without having to go back to work with a numb lip or face or coming back for multiple dental appointments. This technology will be especially good for children and for those of you that are fearful of the needles. Usually dental fear comes from painful experiences patients have during their childhood.



With the use of the Waterlase dental technology, Dr. Mora-Rosa is able to remove tooth decay (even the hardest ones), bone and gum tissue without affecting the surrounding areas with precision. With that, the tooth structures remain intact and untouched.



“Over the years, we have introduced our patients to newer and more effective ways to care for their oral health and have enjoyed sharing my passion for dentistry with all of them. The combination of continuing education and new technology allow us to attain this goal. Once again we elevate the bar in terms of comfort and standard of care.” – Dr. Pedro Mora-Rosa



Get more testimonials from Smile Design’s patients at www.tiny.cc/smile-design-testimonials



About Smile Design

Smile Design is headed by top Orlando laser and cosmetic dentist, Dr. Pedro A. Mora-Rosa, D.D.S. He has been practicing dentistry since 2000 in the field of cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry. With a doctorate degree in dental surgery, he is one of the most reputed Orlando cosmetic and family dentists. Smile Design is known for its high quality dental technology and a staff committed to deliver individualized care to every patient. To know more about Smile Design, feel free to visit their website at www.DrMoraRosa.com



For further information please contact

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

lena.wasserman@gmail.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/