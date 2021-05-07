Orlando Makes List of Best Cities to Invest In

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- "Orlando has had tremendous job growth in recent years, primarily because of its incredible tourism industry. Professionals in hospitality can find numerous job opportunities in this hot yet beautiful southern state," says the news outlet.



Orlando, being well-known for its claim to Disney World, has increased in population at a high rate in the last few years. The Orlando metropolitan area sat at 1,923,000 residents in 2019 and has already grown to 2,002,000 as of early 2021. Each year, it sees an approximate 2% increase in population. The average home value in Orlando is $278,000, making it a popular choice for middle-class families to purchase a home and also for investors. Florida has gained popularity for residential real estate investments because of its low-tax and cost of living cities classified as major metropolitan areas.



Orlando is also climbing the ranks of the best places in the United States for job growth. Unemployment sits at 5.7% for city and surrounding area as of March 2021, but job growth has risen by roughly 11% in the past three years and will continue to increase by a projected total of 19% by 2030.



Florida residents are not the only ones looking to invest in real estate there. Many come from out of state to not only live but to buy and invest in. Orlando is a diverse city due to its strong migration of residents both inside and outside the United States.



As Orlando continues to grow and become an even more popular destination for real estate, we can expect to see the number of investors, both local and otherwise, increase, along with Orlando hard money lending. Florida cities have long been a gem in the eyes of investors, and that does not seem to be changing any time soon.



