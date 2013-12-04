J&J Metro Moving and Storage Shows Income Growth from Growing Economy

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Orlando Moving Company has record breaking year, says economy is on the rise.



J&J Metro Moving and Storage has been in business since 1968 and has seen many ups and downs in the economy. As 2013 comes to a close, J&J Metro is experiencing its best year in a decade. This is a sure sign that the economy has taken a positive turn in Central Florida.



The company is showing double digit gains in every aspect of its business. Commercial moves seem to be the area showing the largest gains; however residential moves and storage are also showing significant increases. It is a welcome trend for the company’s entire workforce as the years from 2008 thru 2011 were slow rough years.



When the economy faltered and the real estate market came to a halt, moving companies were just one of the many types of businesses that felt the effects of the cutbacks many people and companies were making. J&J Metro was one moving company that was able to survive the slowdown due to its good client base, being a debt free company, and strong standing due to being in business for over 45 years.



The outlook for 2014 looks much brighter as the economy begins to grow again in central Florida. Construction is taking place and homes for sale are selling much quicker. J&J Metro President Gary Bergenske had this to say, “We had a couple of slow years in our business but now it seems to be coming back very strong. Some of this may be due to the fact many of our competitors are no longer around.”



About J&J Metro Moving & Storage (http://jjmetro.com)

J&J Metro has been a leading provider of quality Orlando moving and storage services since 1968 while specializing in residential and commercial moves throughout the State of Florida.