Orlando Video Production Company, Edgefactory OMNIMEDIA Wins Emmy Award

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- edgefactory OMNIMEDIA of Orlando, Florida has received an EMMY Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Saturday, October 19, 2013 in a special live program hosted by The Rocky Mountain Southwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). This is edgefactory's first win and second Emmy Award nomination for writing and producing.



Edgefactory is Recognized for writing and producing the TRIMA Mobile Road Trip for Terumo BCT. This community affairs, feature segment ,was developed to educate and celebrate the recent 2012 National Tour for the Trima Accel mobile blood collection motor coach. Terumo BCT in partnership with the National Blood Foundation, created the tour to raised awareness and support for the National Blood Foundation's important mission, in addition to offering Blood Centers throughout the country an opportunity to participate in a raffle benefiting the National Blood Foundation, with one lucky center receiving the Trima Mobile Coach.



The tour began in San Diego, California, concluding in Bethesda, Maryland with the awarding of the Trima Mobile Coach to Blood Systems Incorporated of Scottsdale, Arizona



"We share this honor with our creative partners at Terumo BCT for entrusting us with their story, and with our entire production family at edgefactory, who everyday bring great stories to life with energy, emotion, and of course edge." said Brian Cole, President / CEO, edgefactory.



About edgefactory OMNIMEDIAedgefactory

OMNIMEDIA an Orlando video production company and producer of creative video content, meeting openers for special events and Fortune 500 companies, major industry associations and a host of other organizations. Founded in 1998, edgefactory is a multi-disciplined creative resource offering an array of services from creative writing, video production, digital signage, camera rentals, graphic design, 3D imaging, original music and technical support. For more information on edgefactory call 1(866)291-3343 or visit the company web site at edgefactory.com.



About The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) is a professional service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Award for News and Documentary, Sports, Daytime Entertainment, Daytime Creative Arts and Entertainment, Public and Community Service, Technology and Engineering, and Business and Financial Reporting. Regional Emmy Awards are given in 19 regions across the United States. NATAS also presents the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Global Media Awards. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.emmyonline.tv



About Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to excellence in television. Offering annual Emmy Awards, The Rocky Mountain Regional Emmy Awards recognize television markets in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and El Centro, California. The Chapter is composed of professional people who work in television or students who are studying television in colleges or universities and aspire to become professionals. To learn more, visit the website at rockymountainemmy.org