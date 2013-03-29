Orlando Wedding Officiant Wins Top Honors for Best Practices

Ocoee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- WeddingWire, the nation’s leading wedding technology company, is thrilled to announce that A Beautiful Ceremony, Inc., a team of wedding officiants in Orlando has been selected to receive the prestigious WeddingWire Bride’s Choice Awards™ 2013 for officiating services.



Recognition for the Bride’s Choice Awards™ 2013 is determined by recent reviews and extensive surveys from over 750,000 WeddingWire newlyweds. As a wedding officiant in Orlando, Rev. Kevin Knox credits the award and success to the business goal “to make things easier for bride”. Each bride receives three free gifts: The first bonus is a complete “Ceremony Planning Kit” which allows couples to design a wedding ceremony according to personal style and taste. Engaged couples have a choice picking the ceremony, marriage vows, ring vows, readings and ceremony enhancements. The second free gift is a lifetime membership to an “Online Premarital and Marriage Course”. Quality premarital education has been proven to double the chances that a couple will have a permanent and rewarding marriage. Rev. Kevin Knox states that “providing a beautiful ceremony is nice but empowering couples to have a wonderful marriage is better”. The premarital and marriage course provides proven practice for communication, conflict resolution, parenting and finances. After completing the premarital course the couple is entitled to receive a $32.50 discount off the marriage license cost. The third gift provided is a “Name Change Kit”. The name changing process, working with the DMV and Social Security offices is a complicated procedure. The Name Change Kit simplifies the process and saves the typical bride an average of eight hours off the process.



As a wedding officiant in Orlando, Rev. Kevin Knox and the staff of officiants with A Beautiful Ceremony, Inc. stand among the top five percent of wedding professionals in the WeddingWire community. The company represents superior quality and service in the wedding industry. The Bride’s Choice Awards™ are given to the top wedding professionals and are based on the overall professional achievements throughout the past year.



More information on the three free bonuses offered by the wedding officiant in Orlando or use the YouTube Channel: Wedding Officiant Orlando. WeddingWire applauds A Beautiful Ceremony, Inc. for being voted the top wedding officiant service in Central Florida. The company’s customer service, professionalism and dedication have raised the bar in the wedding industry. WeddingWire is happy to announce that A Beautiful Ceremony, Inc. is among the very best officiating team within the WeddingWire Network, which includes leading wedding planning sites WeddingWire, Martha Stewart Weddings, Project Wedding and Weddingbee. A Beautiful Ceremony, Inc. would like to thank all past clients for nominating the company to receive the Bride’s Choice Awards™ 2013.



