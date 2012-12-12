Orlando's 'All About Beautiful Smiles' Announces Affordable Dental Savings Plan

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Since the start of her dental career, Dr. St. Matthew-Daniel has remained committed to providing her patients with the best dental care and support in the industry. Now, to expand her services to include the uninsured, her Orlando All About Beautiful Smiles office is delighted to announce their Affordable Dental Savings Plan.



The new cost-saving plan allows individuals and families to benefit from treatment with no deductibles, no year maximums and with no waiting periods. In fact, for each membership year, patients are afforded two preventative dental visits with prophylactic cleaning, a fluoride application, Doctor’s exam and x-rays, in addition, up to 20% off all other dental procedures.



Comparing costs with a family of three, a year’s membership of the savings plan will total $624, compared to a total of $1026 without the plan. Representing a saving of over $400, the pre launch response has been highly successful and the plan has been lauded to be the most exciting thing to happen to the uninsured in a long time.



“This is an excellent way for uninsured individuals and families to benefit from exactly the same care as those with a major plan,” says Dr. St Matthew-Daniel.



She continues, “We don’t exclude anyone, rarely turn people away and have an aim to welcome as many people as possible through our doors. Everybody deserves great dental care, regardless of their situation!”



Guidelines for joining the plan are as follows:



- Family members, including spouse, and dependent children under the age of 26, are eligible for our Dental Savings Plan. Singles may also get the plan individually.



- All savings plan membership fees, and any additional charges, are due and payable in full at the time of registration and are NON-REFUNDABLE.



- Dental Savings Plans members will enjoy these tremendous savings plan for one full year, beginning on the registration date, coverage expires at the end of the membership year and auto renewal is offered with a courtesy of 5% off the following year’s membership fees.



“As you can see, the service is very flexible and represents massive cost savings. We know the problems that many uninsured individuals and families have obtaining exceptional dental care. Well, the wait is now over,” Dr. St. Matthew-Daniel adds.



