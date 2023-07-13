NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Ornamental Fish Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Ornamental Fish market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are Liuji (China), Jiahe (United Kingdom), Wanjin (China), Haojin (China), Oasis Fish Farm (SriLanka), Aqua Leisure (United States), Imperial Tropicals (United States), Florida Tropical Fish Direct (United States), BioAquatix (United States), Captive Bred (United States).



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/16671-global-ornamental-fish-market#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Definition: The ornamental fish sector is a widespread and global component of international fisheries trade and development. However, the scope of this sector and its impact on human and aquatic communities are often inaccurately recorded and unappreciated. Aquarium fish keeping is a centuries-old popular hobby, growing interest in which has resulted in a steady expansion in its trade in more than 125 countries. Most of the ornamental fish are sourced from developing countries in the tropical and sub-tropical regions. International trade in ornamental fish, in fact, provides employment opportunities for thousands of rural people in developing countries. As a result of advancements in breeding, transport, and aquarium technology, more and more species are being added every year. The ornamental fish industry includes more than 120 countries in the collection, breeding, import, and export of ornamental fish. FAO data suggest that exports were worth approximately USD 330 million USD in 2011, with the number of fish traded estimated at approximately 1.5 billion fish per annum. However, accurate trade data on the industry is difficult to obtain as statistics vary from different countries in terms of data collected, format, and reliability. The value of ornamental fish trade has grown significantly over the past decades. Between 2000 and 2011, global exports of ornamental fish increased from USU181 million to USU 372 million. Total trade in live marine ornamentals is estimated at around USD 44 million annually. Most of the market supplies originate from Asia, with Singapore dominating as the top exporting country in the world. In 2013, Singapore exported around USD 56 million worth of ornamental fish to over 80 countries. According to AMA Research, the market for Ornamental Fish is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period to 2027. This growth is primarily driven by Aquariums Have Become an Important Feature of the Home Décor .



Market Opportunities:

Huge Demand of Ornamental Fish in Emerging Countries



Market Trends:

Growing Import and Exports of Ornamental Fish

Increasing Adoption for Household, Or In-House Aquariums



Market Drivers:

Huge Demand for the Fresh Water Fishes

Aquariums Have Become an Important Feature of the Home DÃ©cor



The Global Ornamental Fish Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Freshwater Fish, Marine Fish, Marine Ornamental), Application (Commercial Application, Residential Application), Point Of Sale (Dedicated Stores, Multi-Specialty Stores, Online, Others)



Global Ornamental Fish market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Make an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/16671-global-ornamental-fish-market#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Ornamental Fish market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Ornamental Fish

-To showcase the development of the Ornamental Fish market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Ornamental Fish market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Ornamental Fish

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Ornamental Fish market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Ornamental Fish market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=16671#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Ornamental Fish Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Ornamental Fish market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Ornamental Fish Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Ornamental Fish Market Production by Region Ornamental Fish Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Ornamental Fish Market Report:

Ornamental Fish Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Ornamental Fish Market Competition by Manufacturers

Ornamental Fish Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

Ornamental Fish Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

Ornamental Fish Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Freshwater Fish, Marine Fish, Marine Ornamental,}

Ornamental Fish Market Analysis by Application {Commercial Application, Residential Application,}

Ornamental Fish Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Ornamental Fish Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/16671-global-ornamental-fish-market#utm_source=SBWireKavita



Key questions answered

How feasible is Ornamental Fish market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Ornamental Fish near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Ornamental Fish market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.