Orogold Cosmetics Introduces New Skin Tone Moisturizer to Help Reduce Aging Effects & Get Glowing Skins

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Orogold Cosmetics has announced their New Skin Brightening Moisturizer, which is very effective in protecting skin against the visible aging effects and make woman look younger and gorgeous. The company maintains that their all products have pure gold as an essential ingredient, which plays an important role in giving human skins a dazzling shine and charm. Gold has been used by the mankind for ages to get glowing skins and Orogold has been using the same proven methodology in their all products, enabling people to get that desired skin radiance.



According to the Orogold Review, pure gold has age-defying features which help protect the skin in extreme hostile conditions such as cold and dry weather conditions, dusty environments and other aggressive conditions that could affect the skin tone in an adverse manner. The Skin Brightening Moisturizer by Orogold helps to improve skin luminosity and gives a younger-looking skin to a person or a woman using it on a regular basis.



One of the company representatives revealed, “Many people do not know that it’s impossible now to stop the skin aging effects. Our Skin Brightening Moisturizer can help you look young forever. Our unique formulation has already helped a number of women to achieve younger-looking skin.”



The Orogold Review maintains that besides gold, their formulation contains several skin brightening ingredients that is a unique discovery of Orogold Cosmetics. By including several antioxidants and bio-proteins, the product’s formulation is capable of giving the desired refreshing effects to the skin. The Moisturizer not only brightens the skin but it also soothes the skin and the person applying it experiences a cool and relaxed feeling. The Moisturizer is capable of bringing long-term benefits of skin brightening and one will get a healthy skin with a better radiance, if used regularly.



After reading any Orogold Review, a user will be able to understand how the product has been packed with the latest and advanced skin care features, together with the magical properties of pure gold. The product is meant to deliver intensive skin-toning benefits that every woman on this earth desires for. This moisturizer helps to quickly remove the aging effects and turn a woman look younger and more beautiful. If you too want to look younger and attractive, you can learn more about the product and order it online by visiting the website http://www.orogoldcosmetics.com.



About Orogold Cosmetics

Orogold Cosmetics offers several beauty and skin care products for women. Their products contain pure gold as an essential ingredient, as gold is considered to have amazing skin rejuvenating effects. Their all new Skin Brightening Moisturizer is a unique formulation to protect skin from the aging effects and help maintain the glow and radiance of the skin.



