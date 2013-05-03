Orp Media Seek to Facilitate Good SEO Practices with Free SEO Assessment for Businesses

South Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Search engine optimisation is a thriving business that within its own sector uses polarizing techniques in order to achieve results. Unnatural link building can provide fast results but can also lead to long term issues for legitimate businesses according to Orp Media.



Orp Media is an SEO consultancy that employs legitimate link building practices to drive website and brand visibility. They are now offering a free SEO backlink analysis to companies concerned with their SEO. The free report analyses whether or not their current providers may be using potentially dangerous link building strategies.



Orp Media, who themselves aim to create sustainable SEO gains for companies over the long term, are inviting website owners to enter a few details about themselves along with their website URL in order to receive the free report. The report will highlight whether their current SEO provider may be using techniques that could be punished and also focuses on areas of improvement for their future SEO campaigns.



The company has launched this service in response to Google’s new operating paradigm, which unlike before now aims to punish the use of these questionable techniques by robbing sites of the rankings gains they artificially produce, in an effort to better serve searchers in finding what they need.



A spokesperson for Orp Media explained,



“After analaysing hundreds of websites we see a variety of tactics employed by businesses and SEO agencies. Unfortunately the vast majority of SEO campaigns we see use strategies that are outdated or simply questionable from a search engine’s perspective. We are unsure if the SEO agencies involved are taking the easy route with no thought for their clients long term business or it’s simply a case of them not understanding how to create great content that will naturally gain links, be seen and shared. Many of these techniques may see a website penalised by the search engines. Unfortunately once a website has been penalised due to low quality practices it can be very costly and timely to recover from. We offer a safe and sustainable SEO solution so that our customers can feel confident that they are growing for the long term, a position far more preferable to the transient smash and grab that many providers still seem to be offering. ”



About Orp Media

Orp Media is an Internet marketing agency that services customers worldwide. They pride themselves on their transparent approach to Internet Marketing, staying ahead of the curve and using nothing but the most legitimate marketing practices to help their clients make more money now and in the future. The company offers a free backlink assessment to help businesses ensure their current SEO agency is using a long term, sustainable approach to SEO. For more information, please visit: http://www.orpmedia.com.au/