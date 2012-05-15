Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- “Orphan Disease Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Improved Understanding of Rare Diseases' Heterogeneity and Novel New Clinical Trial Designs to Foster Innovation”, which provides insights into the orphan disease therapeutics market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of Fabry, Pompe, Mucopolysaccharidosis VI, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Huntington’s Disease and Ovarian cancer. The report examines the global orphan diseases therapeutics treatment usage patterns. It includes the geographical distribution of Fabry, Pompe, Mucopolysaccharidosis VI, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Huntington’s Disease and Ovarian cancer markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and in Japan. The report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and also analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that shape the global markets.



GBI Research’s analysis shows that the overall global orphan disease therapeutics market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from $2.3 billion 2010 to $6 billion in 2018 in the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan. Increasing awareness of the disease and drugs among patients and physicians, patent protection and exclusivity of Nplate and Promacta for ITP market, anticipated launch of new molecules such as ACR-16, AMR-101 and HD-02 for the treatment of HD and the approval of Avastin for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in Europe will drive the global orphan disease therapeutics market in the forecast period.



Scope



- Annualized market data for the orphan diseases therapeutics market from 2004 to 2010, forecast forward to 2018.

- Analysis of the leading therapeutic segments. These include Fabry Disease, Pompe Disease and Mucopolysaccharidosis VI, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Huntington’s disease and Ovarian Cancer.

- Analysis of the orphan diseases therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world, which include the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan

- Market characterization of the orphan diseases therapeutics market including market size, annual cost of therapy, and treatment usage patterns

- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market

- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development

- Competitive benchmarking of leading companies. The key companies studied in this report are Genzyme Corporation, Shire Plc and Biomarin.

- Key M&A activities, licensing agreements, that have taken place between 2010 and 2011 in the global orphan diseases therapeutics market.



Reasons to buy



- Align product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the leading therapeutic segments and geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first in class molecules with more efficiency and better safety

- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding key focus areas of leading companies

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that could fill portfolio gaps"



