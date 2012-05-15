Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- “Orphan Diseases Therapeutics in Oncology to 2018 - Strongly Diversified Developmental Pipelines Indicate Long-Term Growth Potential despite Moderate Scope of Current Late Stage Molecules”, which provides insights into the Oncology orphan disease therapeutics market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia as well as Hodgkin lymphoma in the last seven years as well as throughout the forecast period until 2018. The report examines the global orphan diseases therapeutics in Oncology usage patterns. It includes the geographical distribution of pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia and Hodgkin lymphoma markets across the US, the top five European countries and in Japan. The report also includes insights into the orphan diseases therapeutics in Oncology Research and Development (R&D) product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the Oncology orphan disease therapeutics market. Finally, the report includes an analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) as well as co-development and licensing deals that took place in the orphan diseases therapeutics in Oncology market in the last seven years.



GBI Research’s analysis shows that the overall global Oncology orphan disease market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from $4.9 billion 2010 to $6.4 billion in 2018 in the US, the top five European countries and Japan. This growth follows a higher CAGR of 7.4% between 2004 and 2010. Although the aggregate market revenues have been and are expected to grow consistently between 2004 and 2018, the individual therapeutic markets for the orphan cancer indications exhibit much more differentiated and diversified dynamics. The therapeutic market for pancreatic cancer is expected to decline substantially, but to recover towards the end of the forecast period. The ovarian cancer and multiple myeloma therapeutic markets are expected to grow at a very moderate CAGR over the forecast period due to important patent expiries in the multiple myeloma market. The acute myeloid leukemia and Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutic markets are expected to grow at significant and very high CAGRs in the forecast period, respectively. Similarly differentiated dynamics have been identified in the annual costs of therapy in these therapeutic markets.





