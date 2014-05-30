Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Orphan Drugs for Cancer Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering
A huge market opportunity is offered by small patient population which suffers from rare or orphan diseases. Among the category of new orphan drugs, Oncology account for the largest disease group in recent years. It has been observed that majority of the orphan drugs in the clinical stages are for rare cancer disease drugs, and are in the late stages of the pipeline. Some of the drugs are being developed for treating rare cancer diseases like solid tumor of the pancreas and thyroid, blood cancer, melanoma, and others.
Orphan Drugs for Cancer Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various orphan designated drugs being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers. Research report covers all the ongoing vaccines being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the market for orphan designated cancer drugs based upon development process.
Following parameters for each orphan designated drug profile in development phase are covered in Orphan Drugs for Cancer Pipeline Analysis research report:
Drug Profile Overview
Alternate Names for Drug
Active Indication
Phase of Development
Detailed Therapeutic Trials
Mechanism of Action
Brand Name
Patent Information
Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation
Country for Clinical Trial
Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator
Administrative Route
Drug Class
ATC Codes
Orphan Designated Drugs for Cancer Treatment by Clinical Development Phase:
Preclinical: 11
Phase-I: 25
Phase-I/II: 33
Phase-II: 68
Phase-II/III: 6
Phase-III: 41
Preregistration: 8
Registered: 3
Marketed: 59
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/156612/orphan-drugs-for-cancer-pipeline-analysis.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###