Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Orphan Drugs for Cancer Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

A huge market opportunity is offered by small patient population which suffers from rare or orphan diseases. Among the category of new orphan drugs, Oncology account for the largest disease group in recent years. It has been observed that majority of the orphan drugs in the clinical stages are for rare cancer disease drugs, and are in the late stages of the pipeline. Some of the drugs are being developed for treating rare cancer diseases like solid tumor of the pancreas and thyroid, blood cancer, melanoma, and others.



Orphan Drugs for Cancer Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various orphan designated drugs being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers. Research report covers all the ongoing vaccines being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the market for orphan designated cancer drugs based upon development process.



Following parameters for each orphan designated drug profile in development phase are covered in Orphan Drugs for Cancer Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Detailed Therapeutic Trials



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Orphan Designated Drugs for Cancer Treatment by Clinical Development Phase:



Preclinical: 11



Phase-I: 25



Phase-I/II: 33



Phase-II: 68



Phase-II/III: 6



Phase-III: 41



Preregistration: 8



Registered: 3



Marketed: 59



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156612/orphan-drugs-for-cancer-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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