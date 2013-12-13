Orriant Is Providing Best-Trained Coaches for Genuine Behavioral & Lifestyle Change Support

Sandy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Orriant offers genuine behavioral and lifestyle change support from some of the best-trained coaches in the industry. All of their coaches have at least a bachelor's degree in the health sciences and then are certified in Orriant's own proprietary cognitive-coaching training program with expert knowledge of Company Wellness Plans. Coaching involves a unique partnership between the members and the coach that includes: Motivation, goal setting, goal tracking, encouragement, celebrating success, and personal development. Coaches have vast experience in administering a fair and easy-to-use reward system that engages individuals in the management of their own health and wellness.



“Our coaches help your members deal with a variety of health-related lifestyle issues such as: self-managing chronic conditions, navigating the healthcare system, starting an exercise program, smoking cessation, increasing energy, managing stress, sleeping better, managing pain, and losing weight.” said a spokesperson from Orriant.



Adding further, he said “Orriant creates excitement and participation focused on the current trends and national priorities surrounding health and wellness. The health promotions activities and events are developed from participant behaviors and their personal health and wellness interests.” Health promotions are offered to all Orriant clients to engage participants in a variety of interactive health education and promotion strategies, Company Wellness Plans including motivating competitions, face-to-face or online seminars, and a wide variety of company activities to aid participants in health and wellness behavior change and company cohesion.



About Orriant

Orriant is a term that means “To rise up and be of good cheer.” They believe that wellness is the key to enduring happiness for all people, young and old. Orriant strives to provide increased wellness for individuals, for businesses, and for the community as a whole. It is their goal to pass on physical, mental, and fiscal wellness opportunities to the American workforce.



To learn more, visit http://www.orriant.com/