Ortega River Dentistry Opens Offering State of the Art Dental Procedures in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Dentistry is a field in which America leads the world, and good dental health is much more important to the average American than almost anyone else in the world. This of course drives practitioners to excel, and new techniques are arriving every day to better take care of patients’ dental needs. As a result many practitioners actually fall behind in their practices and cannot offer the best solutions. Not so with newly opened Ortega River Dentistry, who have invested into providing even better services to clients.



The practice is capable of achieving the best results in restorative, preventative and cosmetic dentistry, something that few practices can claim as inevitably they tend toward a single specialism. The practice even offers pediatric dentistry to help parents and children get the dental health right at the most crucial time for dental development.



Ortega River Dentistry has an exhaustive list of available services on their website, which includes everything from common exams to the effective treatment and relief of temporomandibular joint disease, while offering things like oral sedation to help nervous patients feel at ease while retaining full consciousness.



A spokesperson for Ortega River Dentistry explained, “Ortega River Dentist Jax is a practice that takes pride in its work, and we express that pride by constantly striving to be at the forefront of the industry. Our practice brings some of the finest dental practice to patients at an affordable price thanks to our chief practitioner Dr. Linh Truong, whose vision is to offer the most advanced care possible with a gentle and considerate touch. In truth, it is our attitude and the atmosphere of the clinic that keeps people coming back- the practical applications are simply a much loved bonus.”



About Ortega River Dentistry

Ortega River Dentistry is a family dental practice dedicated to serving the dental needs of both individuals and your families alike. Clients can expect to receive customized care capable of treating everyone from toddler to teenager to doting parents. The clinic features top of the line technology and highly skilled practitioners to ensure excellent standards. For more information please visit: http://www.ortegariverdentistjax.com/