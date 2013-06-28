Recently published research from GlobalData, "Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., (OCD) is a vitro diagnostic products provider. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes in-vitro diagnostic products for the healthcare markets. The company serves clinical laboratories by delivering solutions for screening, diagnosing, monitoring and confirming diseases. It also serves global transfusion medicine community by offering donor screening and blood typing products. The company's services includes e-connectivity, customer service and support, customer technical support center, field engineer service, predictive technologies center, ORTHO PLUS SM services, product training and consulting services. The company offers its products and services across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Ortho-Clinical is headquartered in New York, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
