Orthobiologics Market to Reach US$ 7.9 Bn by 2026 - TMR

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global orthobiologics market. Surge in the number of orthopedic procedures, increase in demand for biologics in spinal surgery and traumatic injuries, and rise in prevalence of chronic arthritis are projected to drive the global market. Additionally, rise in prevalence of sports injuries propels the global orthobiologics market.



This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the global orthobiologics market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global orthobiologics market.



Global Orthobiologics market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand



Orthobiologics comprise tissue and bone replacement materials used for quick recovery of ligaments, tendons, muscles, and broken bones. The global orthobiologics market was valued at US$ 4.8 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of chronic arthritis and increase in the geriatric population are anticipated to drive the global market. Additionally, increase in demand for biologics in minimally invasive procedures and rise in patient awareness are expected to propel the global market. Surge in sports injuries is expected to augment the global orthobiologics market. However, orthobiologics are relatively new; hence, reimbursement is less. This is likely to restrain the global market. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 2 million people in the U.S. suffer from sports injuries each year. According to Spinal Cord, Inc., the U.S. had 245,000 to 353,000 people living with spinal cord injury in 2017. Furthermore, stringent regulatory requirements is projected to restrain the global orthobiologics market.



Key Players of Orthobiologics Market Report:



Major players operating in the global orthobiologics market include Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Sanofi, Seikagaku Corporation, Stryker, MTF Biologics, Bioventus LLC, Arthrex, Zimmer Biomet, RTI Surgical, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., and Integra LifeSciences. Focus on emerging technologies and increase in trend of mergers and acquisitions are expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.



