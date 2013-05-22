Orthodontic Program Provides for Patients with Cheaper Treatment

Monterey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Jacksonville University Lazzara Health Sciences Center of Orthodontics can provide treatment at a more inexpensive rate than many private orthodontic practices, and that is why the university's waiting room is filled with patients, who are looking forward to getting their mouth examined.



Dean and program director, Mark Alarbi, stated that the price of treatment at the University's center “35% less than many commercial practices.



“The price is reasonable and they offer payment options,” said Romeo Gutierrez. “I actually did shop around.”



The payment plans can start as cheap as $123 per month.



Romeo Jr, Gutierrez's son, was treated by Mohammed Alali, a student who is currently enrolled in the program. Patrice Phillips' 17-year-old, Mayia, was simultaneously being treated by instructor Robertzon Guloy.



“I’m a mom with six kids so I’m on a budget,” Phillips said. “I’ve been really happy. It’s very affordable.”



Just like many students within the program, Alali and Guloy previously graduated from the dental school, and are now looking to further their education.



The Jacksonville Program started a decade ago, and is one of only 60 orthodontic teaching program that is accredited by the American Dental Association's Commission on Dental Accreditation. It received re accreditation last year.



The school currently houses eight full-time instructors, while it also has one part-time professor and a research director. There are just over 1,500 patients who are seen annually by the program.



One instructor stated that almost two-thirds of a student's time at the program is spent working on patients. That allows the program to offer patients free and cheap services, such as screenings and treatment plans.



“We have this great team approach to each patient,” Alarbi said. “… Faculty and students discuss each case and then can offer state-of-the-art treatment options.”



About PebbleBeachDentist.com

Pebble Beach Dentist ( http://pebblebeachdentist.com/ ) brings quality dentistry services to those in the Pebble Beach area. Contact the practice today to find out how its professionals can assist you today.



James S Oh, DDS

21 Upper Ragsdale Dr #160

Monterey, CA

(831) 655-2222



Contact:

Rich Martel

rich@dentistpr.org