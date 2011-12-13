Orthodontic Specialist Dr. Maz Moshiri Lectured at Everest College in Earth City Missouri on Nov 16th, 2011

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- Dr. Maz Moshiri of Moshiri Orthodontics in St. Louis lectured on advances in Orthodontics and Occlusion on November 16th, 2011 at Everest College in Earth City Missouri. Specifically, Dr. Moshiri reviewed child and adult orthodontic treatments including Invisalign®,Orthognathic surgery, and TADs (temporary anchorage devices/mini-implants). The lecture was part of the continuing education opportunities sponsored by the Greater St. Louis Dental Assistants Society.



Developments in Orthodontic treatments such as Invisalign have advanced far beyond traditional braces. However,highly experienced Invisalign St. Louis provider, Dr. MazMoshiri prefers to reframe the discussions of Invisalign verses braces from one of “either/or” into one focused on the special needs of each individual patient. “Orthodontist St. Louis practitioners and students should be aware of these advances, but they must be put in proper context of the patient’s needs, Invisalign costs and other issues before suggesting the treatment,” said Dr. Moshiri.



Developments in Orthognathic surgerydesigned to correct conditions of the jaw and face was also a topic at the lecture. This surgery can profoundly impact dental and maxillofacial conditions affecting structure and growth, sleep apnea, TMJ disorders, malocclusion and other orthodontic problems that cannot be easily treated with braces. “The developments in this type of surgery are quite exciting in terms of their health benefits for both children and adults,” said Dr. Moshiri. “I discussed them within the context of the proper time and conditions for such procedures for children specifically.”



Dr. Moshiri also lectured on developments with the Temporary Anchorage Device (TAD). Partial focus was on the many considerations when choosing the ideal device including simplicity of use, cost, dimensions, ability to withstand orthodontic forces and biocompatibility.



Dr. Moshiri was among several speakers focused on Pediatric oral care and early care prevention.



Dr. Moshiri holds a B.S. degree in Neurobehavioral Biology, a Doctorate, and Masters in Oral Biology and Certificate of Advanced Training in Orthodontics from the University of Louisville. During his orthodontic residency, Dr. Moshiri received extensive training and certification in Invisalign, soft tissue management with diode lasers and placement and utilization of orthodontic miniscrew implants. For more information, please visit http://www.smilesaintlouis.com.



