Orthodontic Specialist Dr. Maz Moshiri Recently Lectured at Missouri College in Brentwood City, MO

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- In mid-November, Dr. Maz Moshiri of Moshiri Orthodontics in St. Louis lectured on advances in Orthodontics and Occlusion at Missouri College in Brentwood, Missouri. During the event, Dr. Moshiri spoke about and reviewed adult and child orthodontic treatments including Invisalign®, TADs (temporary anchorage devices/mini-implants), and orthognathic surgery. The lecture was part of the continuing education opportunities sponsored by the Greater St. Louis Dental Assistants Society.



New developments in orthodontic treatments like Invisalign have advanced far beyond traditional braces. However, Invisalign St. Louis provider Dr. Maz Moshiri, who is highly experienced in using this treatment, prefers to instead re-focus the discussion of Invisalign vs braces from one of “either/or” into one that looks at the specific needs of each patient he works with.



“Orthodontist St. Louis practitioners and students should be aware of these advances, but they must be put in proper context of the patient’s needs, Invisalign costs and other issues before suggesting the treatment,” said Dr. Moshiri.



Dr. Moshiri also lectured on developments with the Temporary Anchorage Device (TAD). Part of his talk focused on the many things patients should consider when choosing the ideal device including cost, simplicity of use, ability to withstand orthodontic forces, dimensions and biocompatibility.



Developments in Orthognathic surgery designed to correct conditions of the jaw and face was also discussed by Dr. Moshiri during the lecture. This surgery can deeply impact dental and maxillofacial conditions affecting TMJ disorders, sleep apnea, structure and growth, malocclusion, and other orthodontic problems that cannot typically be treated easily with braces.



“The developments in this type of surgery are quite exciting in terms of their health benefits for both children and adults,” said Dr. Moshiri. “I discussed them within the context of the proper time and conditions for such procedures for children specifically.”



Dr. Moshiri was one of several speakers who focused on pediatric oral care and early care prevention.



Dr. Moshiri holds a B.S. degree in Neurobehavioral Biology, a Doctorate, and Masters in Oral Biology and Certificate of Advanced Training in Orthodontics from the University of Louisville. During his orthodontic residency, Dr. Moshiri received extensive training and certification in soft tissue management with diode lasers, Invisalign, and placement and utilization of orthodontic miniscrew implants. For more information, please visit http://www.smilesaintlouis.com.



