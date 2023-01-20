Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2023 -- Orthodontic Supplies Market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing number of malocclusion cases among teenagers and adults, growing awareness about the presence of orthodontic treatment, technological advancements and growth strategies adopted by the players in the orthodontic supplies such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are expected to propel the growth of the market.



The orthodontic supplies market includes major Tier I and II suppliers of orthodontic products are Align Technology (US), 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), and Dentsply Sirona (US). Other prominent players in this market include Henry Schein (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Morelli Ortodontia (Brazil), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ultradent Products (US), Aditek Orthodontics (Brazil), MATT Orthodontics (US), JJ Orthodontics (India), Sino Ortho Limited (China), and JISCOP Co., Ltd. (South Korea).



Aesthetic benefits to boost the demand for removable braces among the target population



Removable braces or clear aligners offers enhanced comfort and are easy to remove in comparison to traditional orthodontic braces. They also reduced the risk of periodontal diseases & tooth decay. The invisible nature and aesthetic advantage offered by removable braces are driving teens & adult populations to opt for orthodontic treatment with removable braces. Moreover, a growing number of manufacturers offering removable braces is further expected to support the growth of the removable braces segment in the coming years.



Orthodontic supplies market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in Asia Pacific



The Asia Pacific orthodontic supplies market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing personal disposable income, increased patient population with malocclusion and tooth decay, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rising number of dental clinics are some of the factors likely to support the growth of the orthodontic supplies market in the region. Moreover, the emergence of new manufacturers in the orthodontic supplies market and rising awareness about dental hygiene are likely to drive the growth of the APAC orthodontic supplies market.



Orthodontic Supplies Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain

Increasing disposable incomes and expanding middle-class population in developing countries

Increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments

Ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products

Restraints:



Risks and complications associated with orthodontic treatments

High cost of advanced orthodontic treatments in some nations



Opportunities:



Growth opportunities offered by emerging markets

Integration with digital technologies such as CAD/CAM and software

Increasing use of social media by patients and dental professionals

Direct-to-consumer orthodontics



Challenges:



Dearth of trained dental practitioners



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in this market are 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Align Technology (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), among others



Recent Developments:



In May 2022, Align Technology entered into strategic partnership with Asana, Inc. Through this strategic partnership, Align Technology will provide its Invisalign clear aligners to trained doctors in the US through the Asana Smile customizable workflow solution.



In May 2022, Straumann acquired PlusDental to expand its footprint in the doctor-led consumer orthodontics segment across the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK.



In January 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte, an at-home aligner company, in with an aim to strengthen its clear aligner product portfolio.



