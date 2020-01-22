Orthodontics and Prosthodontics Dental Services Market 2022 Forecast Report

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science.



The dental services market is segmented by type of service, by type of procedure and by geography.

By Type Of Service-

The dental services market can be segmented by type of service

a) General Dentistry

b) Oral Surgery

c) Orthodontics and Prosthodontics

General dentistry was the largest segment of the dental services market by type of service in 2018 at 68.9%. The orthodontics and prosthodontics market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.8%.



General Dentistry Is Further Segmented By Type Of Service-

a) Restorative Services

b) Preventive Services

c) Diagnostic Services

d) Non-Surgical Endodontic Services

Restorative services was the largest segment of the general dentistry market by type of service in 2018 at 38.3%.



Orthodontics And Prosthodontics Is Further Segmented By Type Of Service-

a) Orthodontics

b) Prosthodontics

Orthodontics was the largest segment of the orthodontics and prosthodontics market by type of service in 2018 at 52.5%.



By Type Of Procedure -

The dental services market can be segmented by type of procedure

a) Cosmetic Dentistry

b) Non-cosmetic Dentistry

Non-cosmetic dentistry was the largest segment of the dental services market by type of procedure in 2018 at 94%. The cosmetic dentistry market is expected to be the fastest- growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.2%.



North America was the largest market for dental services, accounting for 35.3% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dental services market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa.



Major Competitors of global dental services market are National Health Service, The British United Provident Association Limited, Integrated Dental Holdings, Aspen Dental Management Inc., Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.



