Orthodontics in Minneapolis Is Faster with AcceleDent

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- It's been one year since adult and pediatric dentist Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth began using AcceleDent in her practice, Orthodontics By Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth, and the results have been favorable.



The Eagan and Inver Grove Heights braces expert started having patients use the device in spring 2012 and Eisenhuth has observed faster tooth movement as a result.



This system is used in addition to traditional orthodontic treatment involving brackets, wires, elastics and all the other commonly associated appliances. AcceleDent is a hands-free device a patient uses 20 minutes per day to promote quicker teeth movement. It accomplishes this by creating gentle vibrations that stimulate bone biology and help teeth move into position as much as 50 percent faster.



"The accelerated movement can mean that treatment is completed faster, which almost every patient is interested in doing," said Eisenhuth an expert orthodontist in Minneapolis. "One of the most routinely asked questions we get when patients get braces is when they're braces will come off."



The AcceleDent handheld device has to be fully charged prior to use. The patient applies a normal bite force to the mouthpiece, which is shaped like the dental arch, for 20 minutes per day. A good rule of thumb for proper bite force is biting firmly enough to hold the AcceleDent in place without the patient having to use his/her hands.



Research involving AcceleDent use has verified that it promotes quicker tooth movement during treatment, according to the company's website. OrthoAccel has marketed the AcceleDent system outside the United States since October 2009. The Food and Drug Administration granted clearance for its use in the U.S. in November 2011.



"This new system isn't for everyone," Eisenhuth said. "However, for the ideal candidate, we've been very pleased with the results so far. We plan to keep using it in conjunction with orthodontic treatment."



For more information about Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth or treatment with traditional braces or Invisalign invisible retainers, visit her website: www.doctorjennifer.com; or call (651) 406-8100. Dr. Eisenhuth's office is located at 3340 Sherman Court in Eagan.



About Dr. Jennifer Eisenhuth

Dr. Eisenhuth attended the University of Minnesota Dental School and graduated in the top of her class. She also is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.



