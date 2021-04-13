Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global orthodontics market is projected to be worth USD 10.60 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The orthodontics market is observing rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of dental diseases. About 2.3 billion individuals worldwide are estimated to be suffering from permanent teeth caries, and over 530 million are found to be suffering from primary teeth caries. Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.



Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/21



The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Orthodontics market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.



Key participants include Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Orthodontics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Orthodontics market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthodontics-market



Emergen Research has segmented the global orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instrument

Consumables

Brackets

Fixed

Removable

Anchorage Appliances

Bands & Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric

Wire

Archwires



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Children



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



Quick Buy--- Orthodontics Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/21



Regional Bifurcation of the Orthodontics Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Orthodontics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Orthodontics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of dental diseases



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology



4.2.2.4. Rising awareness pertaining to dental malocclusion



4.2.2.5. Surging demand for cosmetic dentistry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Side-effects of orthodontics procedure



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Orthodontics Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Instrument



5.1.2. Consumables



5.1.2.1. Brackets



5.1.2.1.1. Fixed



5.1.2.1.2. Removable



5.1.2.2. Anchorage Appliances



5.1.2.2.1. Bands & Buccal Tubes



5.1.2.2.2. Miniscrews



5.1.2.3. Ligatures



5.1.2.3.1. Elastomeric



5.1.2.3.2. Wire



5.1.2.4. Archwires



CONTINUED…!



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/21



Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs