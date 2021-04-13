The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the orthodontics market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global orthodontics market is projected to be worth USD 10.60 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The orthodontics market is observing rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of dental diseases. About 2.3 billion individuals worldwide are estimated to be suffering from permanent teeth caries, and over 530 million are found to be suffering from primary teeth caries. Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.
The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Orthodontics market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.
Key participants include Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Orthodontics market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities
The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Orthodontics market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global orthodontics market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Instrument
Consumables
Brackets
Fixed
Removable
Anchorage Appliances
Bands & Buccal Tubes
Miniscrews
Ligatures
Elastomeric
Wire
Archwires
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Adults
Children
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others
Regional Bifurcation of the Orthodontics Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Orthodontics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Orthodontics Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of dental diseases
4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population
4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology
4.2.2.4. Rising awareness pertaining to dental malocclusion
4.2.2.5. Surging demand for cosmetic dentistry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Side-effects of orthodontics procedure
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Orthodontics Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Instrument
5.1.2. Consumables
5.1.2.1. Brackets
5.1.2.1.1. Fixed
5.1.2.1.2. Removable
5.1.2.2. Anchorage Appliances
5.1.2.2.1. Bands & Buccal Tubes
5.1.2.2.2. Miniscrews
5.1.2.3. Ligatures
5.1.2.3.1. Elastomeric
5.1.2.3.2. Wire
5.1.2.4. Archwires
CONTINUED…!
