The rising occurrence of dental diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Market overview
Orthodontics is a specialization in which dentists treat malpositioned teeth to improve misaligned bite patterns. These treatments are also done to improve facial growth and come under dentofacial orthopedics. Dental malocclusion, which can be understood as morphological variations of the teeth, aren't associated with any other diseases in most cases.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Orthodontics Market:
Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.
Market drivers
The rising cases of dental malocclusion and misalignment are the key factors driving this market's size. The rise in awareness programs regarding dental malocclusion is fuelling the market size of the global orthodontic market. Besides that, the unfulfilled need of patients is expected to propel the growth of this market. The increasing technological advancement is one of the major factors driving the development of the global orthodontic market. Dental imaging and 3D scanners in this field reduce the need for handwritten descriptions of patients' jaws. In turn, this is helping the proper treatment of the patient's teeth, driving the growth of this market. The constant effort by the key players in this market is also boosting the industry's growth.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Instrument
Consumables
Brackets
Fixed
Removable
Anchorage Appliances
Bands & Buccal Tubes
Miniscrews
Ligatures
Elastomeric
Wire
Archwires
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Adults
Children
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others
Regional landscape
North America is expected to dominate the market share of the global orthodontic market throughout the forecast period. The adoption of several advanced tools such as scanners and the investments by start-up dental supplies are contributing to the growth in this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to occupy a significant market share in the upcoming years due to the rising number of dental cases and clinics.
