Emergen Research

Orthodontics Market Size, Business Opportunities by Leading Players, Share, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis Till 2027

The rising occurrence of dental diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Orthodontics market

Market overview

Orthodontics is a specialization in which dentists treat malpositioned teeth to improve misaligned bite patterns. These treatments are also done to improve facial growth and come under dentofacial orthopedics. Dental malocclusion, which can be understood as morphological variations of the teeth, aren't associated with any other diseases in most cases.

Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/21

Prominent Players Profiled in the Orthodontics Market:

Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.

Market drivers

The rising cases of dental malocclusion and misalignment are the key factors driving this market's size. The rise in awareness programs regarding dental malocclusion is fuelling the market size of the global orthodontic market. Besides that, the unfulfilled need of patients is expected to propel the growth of this market. The increasing technological advancement is one of the major factors driving the development of the global orthodontic market. Dental imaging and 3D scanners in this field reduce the need for handwritten descriptions of patients' jaws. In turn, this is helping the proper treatment of the patient's teeth, driving the growth of this market. The constant effort by the key players in this market is also boosting the industry's growth.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Instrument
Consumables
Brackets
Fixed
Removable
Anchorage Appliances
Bands & Buccal Tubes
Miniscrews
Ligatures
Elastomeric
Wire
Archwires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Adults
Children

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/21

Key Summary of the Orthodontics Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Orthodontics market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Orthodontics market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Regional landscape

North America is expected to dominate the market share of the global orthodontic market throughout the forecast period. The adoption of several advanced tools such as scanners and the investments by start-up dental supplies are contributing to the growth in this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to occupy a significant market share in the upcoming years due to the rising number of dental cases and clinics.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth

Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology

Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers

Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers

Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends

Soldier System Market Growth

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis

Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players

Mobile Robot Market Demand

Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments

Solid Waste Management Market Overview

Prenatal Testing Industry

Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-orthodontics-market

Site Preview: Visit Full Site Close Preview

 

Source: Emergen Research
Posted Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST - Permalink

 