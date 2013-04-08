Orthodontics Practice in Tampa Bay Area Is First to Offer App

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Meeting the changing face of technology head on, Feldman Orthodontics is proud to announce the creation of an orthodontic App for their leading edge orthodontic practice.



“We are thrilled to have this really cool App for all current patients, new patients and future prospects wishing to have a righteous smile!,” said Dr. Randy Feldman, DDS, MS, Orthodontist and (CSO) Chief Smile Officer of Feldman Orthodontics.



Featuring a myriad of services, photographs, vignettes, GPS directions to the two offices and the ability to contact Dr. Feldman directly via text message, the Feldman OrthodonticsApp is an extension of the services provided by Feldman Orthodontics.



“I just love hearing feedback from my patients about their experiences at their orthodontic appointments and suggestions on how to make them even better, hence my reasoning for the text message service.” Dr. Feldman added.



The Feldman OrthodonticsApp also allows patients to submit photos of problem areas in case ofneeded repairs or call the office with a single tap of the icon on the App. Patients can also download photos of their progress and share it with their friends and family.



“I wanted this custom made EidAPPLab Ortho App to make patients’ lives easier and to also streamline the emergency service” Dr. Feldman said, “and I also wanted them to be able to see my staff and make appointments as necessary.”



About Orthodontic Treatment and Care

Orthodontic treatment requires certain specific oral health care. The Feldman Orthodontics app has tips and reminders about how to keep the patient’s mouth healthy and clean during orthodontic care. These treatment and hygiene pearls can ensure faster treatment and avoid orthodontic white spots.



“Brushing your teeth properly is important, but there is so much more to orthodontics! Our specializedorthodontic App explains so much more of what is necessary and is most insightful.” Dr. Feldman added.



The Feldman Orthodonticsapp is available on both Android and iOS, with additional features such as learning about the practice, their community involvement and orthodontic treatment! One can also read and send testimonials and participate in surveys.



“The only thing not on the Feldman Orthodontics App is the actual orthodontic treatment itself.” said Dr. Feldman with a smile, and a subtle refrain… “It’s truly what’s App-ening”!



Download the app for iOS and Android



Feldman Orthodontics 1773 West Fletcher Avenue ?Tampa, FL 33612



Tel: (813) 968-2483 (YOU-BITE)



Learn more about Feldman Orthodontics at http://yourbite.com/About-Feldman-Orthodontics.



