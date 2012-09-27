Upper Eastside Orthodontists Announces Appointment-Booking Made Easy With Zocdoc

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Getting invisible braces is now easier than ever, as one of Manhattan’s premiere orthodontics practices, Upper Eastside Orthodontists, announces its affiliation with new online appointment service Zocdoc, so that even last minute requests, and new patients, can be easily accommodated.



Funded by some of the tech world’s savviest investors, including backers of Google, Facebook, and Twitter, Zocdoc is a free service that allows patients to book doctor appointments online. In fact, over 7 million medical appointments are available through ZocDoc, and over 1 million people and counting are using the site for medical and dental services, either in their own neighborhood, or while visiting another city.



Upper Eastside Orthodontists is the practice of Dr. Tanya Vaysman, a New York board-certified orthodontist specializing in “invisible” treatment for all ages, including pediatric orthodontics. She graduated dental school in the top 5% of her class and was enrolled in the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society. She attended a two-year post-graduate program at NYU Dental School to receive her orthodontic specialty certification and currently sits on the faculty in the Department of Dentistry at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.



Dr. Vaysman provides an array of orthodontic services, including clear or “invisible” braces, for adults and kids. To book an appointment with her through Zocdoc, visit http://www.zocdoc.com/. To visit her practice’s website directly, go to http://www.ueso.org/



About Upper Eastside Orthodontists

New York Orthodontist, Dr. Tanya Vaysman provides the latest technology in orthodontic treatment, including clear braces (Invisalign), for adults and children. She specializes in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of jaw, face and bite irregularities, and serves clients all over Manhattan and the greater New York City Area. For more information, write USEO at office@ueso.org, or phone (888) 378 2976.