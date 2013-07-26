Orthodontist in Mesa Wing Orthodontics Adds New Video to YouTube Channel

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Orthodontics, one of the many branches of dentistry, is a specialty that deals with straightening teeth and aligning jaws. Orthodontists treat both children and adults using a trained eye that can spot dissymmetry in the face.



For the past few years, individuals interested in receiving orthodontic care in the Mesa, Arizona area have always consulted Wing Orthodontics. The practice, which is equipped with state of the art equipment, specializes in services such as braces, retainers, Invisalign, and orthoganathic surgery. Wing Orthodontics’ primary orthodontist, Jeffrey D. Wing, DDS, MS, and his team are experts in the industry and strive to provide patients with a positive dental experience.



“Our top priority is to give our patients the smile they’ve always dreamed of, while helping them enjoy their journey along the way,” stated an article on Wing Orthodontics’ website.



Recently, Wing Orthodontics announced the addition of a new video to their YouTube channel. The practice’s latest video, “Thrift Shop – Ortho Style,” is a spoof of the popular song “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore.



In the video, patients and orthodontists team up to perform a rendition of Macklemore’s song. The song’s trendy lyrics give readers some insight into Wing Orthodontics’ various services and provide a new view of orthodontics.



Individuals interested in visiting Wing Orthodontics for dental services are invited to take advantage of the practice’s summer special. Wing Orthodontics is offering clients $650 off a full orthodontic treatment for the months of June and July.



Wing Orthodontics’ former clients have always been impressed with the practice’s services.



“Dr. Wing is a caring and thorough orthodontist, and the way they treat their patients is phenomenal,” said Sarah G. “I would recommend Wing Orthodontics to anyone who wants a gorgeous smile, incomparable value, and friendly and courteous treatment.”



Wing Orthodontics’ video can be viewed using the following link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYAfQ-p0LV0.



About Wing Orthodontics

Since Wing Orthodontics first opened its doors, the practice has used the most advanced orthodontic techniques available and the very latest technology in equipment—including digital x-rays, digital photography, and self-ligating Empower braces—to ensure the most effective dental care possible. The company is dedicated to giving their patients a unique, affordable, and enjoyable orthodontic experience, especially because Wing Orthodontics feels that orthodontics should be more than just straightening teeth – it should be about improving lives. For more information, please visit http://www.wingorthodontics.com