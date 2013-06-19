Orthodontist Rochester NY Dr. Deborah Fox Selected as Finalist for Small Business of the Year Award

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Dr. Deborah L. Fox, DDS P.C. proudly announces that the Greece Chamber of Commerce has selected her as a finalist for the 2012 Small Business of the Year Award. Her nomination further solidifies the fact that anyone looking for an orthodontist Rochester NY area needs to look no further than Dr. Fox.



Dr. Fox has been practicing orthodontia for 19 years and has provided an excellent quality of care to families, adults and children at her Invisalign Rochester NY office. Providing traditional braces and the Invisalign system, Dr. Fox and her staff make quality of care and a friendly family environment their number one priority.



Dr. Fox describes her customer philosophy, saying, "We try to have this family atmosphere where we really try hard to get to know everybody and learn about their families, what they do, their hobbies. I make sure I always try to talk to everybody even if I didn't see them that day, and try to touch base with the parents and just really make them feel like they belong here, that they're welcome here, and I really feel like that makes a difference."



Each year, the Greece Chamber of Commerce nominates several businesses for the Small Business of the Year Award. Nomination is based on a set of stringent criteria, making nomination a prestigious honor. A special committee selects the Small Business of Year winner based on these high standards.



Dr. Fox's Rochester orthodontics practice is family-friendly, state-of-the art, and run by a staff of caring, qualified health professionals. As a mother herself, Dr. Fox is especially capable of making children and their families feel comfortable with orthodontics and the processes involved.



About Dr. Deborah Fox

Experience, trust and caring are what set Dr. Deborah Fox apart from other orthodontists. She connects well with patients of all ages. Before moving to Rochester, Dr. Fox lived in Ann Arbor, Michigan where she received both her undergraduate in biochemistry and dental degrees from the University of Michigan. She practiced for five years as a general dentist and taught radiology and oral diagnosis. Dr. Fox continued her education by receiving a degree in orthodontics from the University of Illinois. She is an active member of the American Association of Orthodontics and regularly participates in professional and educational programs. For more information, visit http://www.mydrfox.com.