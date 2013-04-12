Gentle Braces Offers Hidden Braces, Emerges as the Most Reliable Orthodontists in Aventura

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Gentle Braces, the renowned orthodontists in Aventura, offers hidden braces to the customers looking for braces that does not show when they smiles. The hidden braces are attached to the lingual side of the teeth and offer comfort for the patients who worry about the cosmetic nature of the regular metal braces.



A representative from the Gentle Braces said, “Having braces doesn’t mean you have to have a “tin grin.” Our office also uses lingual braces, which attach to the lingual side (tongue side) of your teeth. The advantage of this brace is that it takes less time to place the wires and there is almost no discomfort to the tongue and no noticeable effect on the speech.”



Lingual braces are also custom-fit for teeth and treatment plan. While the front of the teeth is fairly consistent, the back side of each tooth has its own distinctive shape. Thus, each brace must be manufactured for each individual patient. A person can receive the dramatic results of orthodontic treatment without anyone knowing, as the braces are virtually invisible.



These hidden braces provide a good orthodontic method while also offering comfort to the users. The South Beach orthodontists also offer various other services to customers in the city. Now, invisalign, jaw treatment, retainers in Miami Beach and adjacent areas at affordable prices has become possible thanks to Gentle Braces.



Gentle Braces offers a unique orthodontic experience that is fun, affordable, interactive, innovative and effective. They maintain a commitment to their patients in every facet of the practice. Due to their commitment and hard work they have become the most trusted orthodontists in North Miami Beach area.



About Gentle braces

Gentle Braces is a longtime staple in orthodontic care community. Located in Miami Beach and Aventura, FL top priority of their practice is to provide the highest quality orthodontic care in a friendly, comfortable environment.



For further information on their practices please visit http://gentle-braces.com .