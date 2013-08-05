Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Orthofix International and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) concerning whether a series of statements by Orthofix International regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Orthofix International NV reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $470.12 million to $462.32 million while its Net Loss of $1.07 million in 2011 turned into a Net Income of $53.94 million in 2012.



Shares of Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) grew from $30.84 per share in November 2011 to as high as $45.75 per share in September 2012.



On July 29, 2013, Orthofix International NV announced that it is postponing the release of its financial results for the second quarter 2013 and its previously announced conference call to discuss such results, including management’s Business Analysis and Key Strategic Initiatives Update, originally scheduled for July 31, 2013.



Orthofix International NV stated that the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors, on the recommendation of management, and after discussion with the Company’s independent auditors, concluded that additional time is needed to review matters relating to revenue recognition for prior periods.



Shares of Orthofix International NV declined to $22.04 per share on July 30, 2013.



On August 2, 2013, NASDAQ:OFIX shares closed at $22.79 per share.



