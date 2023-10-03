Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Orthofix Medical Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) concerning whether a series of statements by Orthofix Medical Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Lewisville, TX based Orthofix Medical Inc. operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. Orthofix Medical Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $464.47 million in 2021 to $460.71 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss declined from $25.54 million in 2021 to $19.74 million in 2022.



On September 12, 2023, Orthofix Medical Inc. announced the termination of its CEO, CFO, and CLO. The Company stated, "The Board's decision follows an investigation conducted by independent outside legal counsel and directed and overseen by the Company's independent directors. As a result of the investigation, the Board determined that each of these executives engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture. These matters are unrelated to and do not impact the Company's strategy, results of operations or previously filed financial statements."



Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) declined from $21.60 per share on August 31, 2023, to as low as $12.25 per share on September 27, 2023.



