Orthogen LLC Announces Discounted Prices on Bone Grafting Materials

Springfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- With the increasing prices of dental surgery appliances, Orthogen LLC has restructured the prices on their products to make it more affordable for dentists and other professionals. As a leader in their industry, the company has patented an innovative technology for effective bone regeneration, the NanoGen. Dental surgeons across the world have come to rely on the medical grade calcium sulfate products to deliver their patients a satisfying outcome.



Throughout 2014, dental professionals can take advantage of a $60 savings when buying three boxes of NanoGen and a $40 savings when buying 3 boxes of DentoGen. Surgeons utilize the DentoGen dental bone graft material for a wide range of clinical indications that include post-extractions, periodontal infra-osseous defects, root perforations, and fenestrations. For patient and dentist convenience, this product can be purchased with or without a fast set solution. Boxes of the DentoGen come equipped with two kits. With the new pricing, three boxes of DentoGen with two setting (fast as well as slow) solutions total $227, and purchasing a fourth box at regular price will result in a fifth box for free. Conversely, buying three boxes of DentoGen with just the slow set solution will total $215, though a fifth box is free when purchasing four.



NanoGen has a suggested retail price of $148 per box, but with the adjusted and discounted prices, three boxes will total just $384. This dental bone graft solution has proven to be an effective bone regeneration material to treat majority of dental bone defects. Orthogen LLC has created these bone regeneration materials through tremendous research to help dental surgeons with their bone grafting procedures. For further information about the products, be sure to contact the company today.



About Orthogen LLC

Originally a division of BioLok International which is now merged with BioHorizons, Orthogen LLC was established in 2007 to develop and market next generation bone-grafting products for orthopedic and dental applications. Dr. Sachin Mamidwar serves as CEO of the company whereas Dr. Harold Alexander, previously Director of Orthopedic research at Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York serves as a Chairman of the Board. Orthogen offers various products including DentoGen®, NanoGen, collagen membranes, related instruments and sutures for dental applications. To inquire about the company’s products and technologies, please call 1-877-336-8643.



For more information, please visit http://www.orthogencorp.com/.