Orthogen LLC Announces Dr. Sachin Mamidwar as New CEO of Company

Springfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Orthogen LLC, a leading provider of bone graft material for dental applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sachin Mamidwar as new CEO of the company. Previous CEO and Chairman of the Board of Orthogen LLC, Dr. Harold Alexander said, “The opinion of the owners was unanimously positive. It is with great pleasure that we therefore name Dr. Sachin Mamidwar the new CEO of the corporation. He has played a critical leadership role in the development and commercialization of our nanotechnology based bone graft material, NanoGen and in obtaining ISO certification for the company. I am sure he will continue to move the company forward providing unique and quality products to the dental and medical communities.” “I am excited to take this new responsibility”, said Dr. Sachin Mamidwar. “Since Orthogen, LLC’s formation in 2007, we have successfully pursued Small Business Innovation Research grant to develop the nanotechnology based bone graft material, NanoGen. This is the only nanotechnology-based material approved by US FDA for dental bone grafting purposes. Clinical studies have demonstrated outstanding results using NanoGen in extraction sockets, infrabony defects, class II furcation defects and sinus augmentation cases. It is now time to capitalize on these outstanding results to increase market penetration for this bone graft material. And I look forward to work on this challenge”, continued Dr. Mamidwar. He also said he would like to introduce Orthogen, LLC’s products in orthopedics and discussions about the same are ongoing with major orthopedic distributors in the US.



Before accepting the role of the new CEO, Dr. Mamidwar was an original founder of Orthogen LLC and acted as its General Manager. As General Manager, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company, overseeing manufacturing, packaging, marketing, advertising, and sales. Before becoming General Manager of Orthogen LLC, he was Director of Product Development and Clinical Affairs at the Orthogen Biomaterials Division of Bio-Lok International, Inc. There, he acted as a team leader and oversaw the development of a new line of bone grafting materials. This included performing animal studies, clinical studies and seeking FDA approval.



As a leader in dental bone material science and development, Dr. Mamidwar continues to learn new information each day, serving on the Editorial Boards of the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research Part B: Applied Biomaterials, Critical Reviews in Biomedical Engineering and The Open Biomaterials Journal. He is an active member of important scientific societies like of Society for Biomaterials (USA), Academy of Osseointegration, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, ASTM International, Orthopedic Research Society and a Life member of Society for Biomaterials and Artificial Organs of India. He plays leadership role in various committees and special interest groups of the society for biomaterials. He has 2 patents, several publications in high impact journals and has presented his research at several international meetings. He was guest editor of a special issue of Journal of Biomedical Materials Research Part B: Applied Biomaterials on dental biomaterials and special issue of Journal of Long Term Effects of Medical Implants on bone graft materials. He enjoys teaching and advises biomedical engineering senior design students of Rutgers University and New Jersey Institute of Technology for over 10 years. More information about Dr. Mamidwar can be found by visiting the company website.



About Orthogen LLC

Originally a division of BioLok International, Orthogen LLC was established in 2007 to develop and market bone-grafting products for orthopedic and dental applications. Dr. Sachin Mamidwar serves as CEO of the company whereas Dr. Harold Alexander, previously Director of Orthopedic research at Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York serves as a Chairman of the Board. Orthogen offers various products including DentoGen®, NanoGen, related instruments and sutures used for dental applications. To inquire about the company’s products, please call 1-877-336-8643.



For more information, please visit http://orthogencorp.com/.