Orthogen, LLC Announces New Research on Efficiency of NanoGen Product in Sinus Augmentation Cases

Springfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Orthogen, LLC is pleased to announce new research on the efficiency of the NanoGen product. The new case study, “Effect of Nanocrystalline Calcium Sulfate Bone Graft Material in Bilateral Sinus Augmentation Procedure,” was conducted by Ziv Mazor DDS, a world-renowned periodontist. The case study was published in the Clinical Advances in Periodontics, the official publication of American Academy of Periodontics. The NanoGen bone graft product was used to perform bilateral sinus augmentation procedures. NanoGen is already highly recommended by dentists around the world, for the treatment of extraction sockets. The case provides information on the use of NanoGen in sinus augmentation cases and the concluding findings.



The report stated that implant placement into the posterior maxillary ridge can be complicated for patients who have an edentulous posterior maxillary segment that lacks the sufficient bone mass to support dental implants. This is due to the poor quality of the bone. To help stabilize dental implants and increase bone volume, a sinus lift and bone grafting procedure was performed for bone regeneration.



The subject used in the case study was a 70-year-old female patient who needed a full maxillary rehabilitation. The right sinus was grafted with NanoGen bone graft, using the osteotome technique. The left side was grafted with NanoGen in combination with PRF (Platelet Rich Fibrin) using the lateral sinus elevation approach. Implants were simultaneously placed on both sides. After 6 months, CT scans showed new bone formation in the augmented sites. At this time, implants were placed. Two-year follow-up showed stable implants. This case study demonstrated the effectiveness of NanoGen for the sinus augmentation procedure. Sinus augmentation is one of the challenging dental procedures. Dr. Mazor and Orthogen, LLC are extremely pleased with the results and the fact that a reputed peer-reviewed publication has accepted this report for publication.



About Orthogen LLC

Originally a division of BioLok International, Orthogen LLC was established in 2007 to develop and market bone-grafting products for orthopedic and dental applications. Dr. Sachin Mamidwar serves as CEO of the company whereas Dr. Harold Alexander, previously Director of Orthopedic research at Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York serves as a Chairman of the Board. Orthogen offers various products including DentoGen®, NanoGen, related instruments and sutures used for dental applications. To inquire about the company’s products, please call 1-877-336-8643.



For more information, please visit http://orthogencorp.com/.