Orthogen, LLC Becomes Authorized Distributor of Integra Life Sciences

Springfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Dental surgeries restore bone defects that develop in the mouth. Surgeons take advantage of patented bone regeneration products developed by companies like Orthogen, LLC. As one of the leading suppliers of bone graft material for dental procedures, Orthogen, LLC is proud to announce they have recently been named an authorized distributor of Integra Life Services, a major dental company that manufactures and supplies guided tissue regeneration membranes and wound dressing to dentists. With this authorization, surgeons and other dental customers can purchase all membranes and dressings they need for their procedures, in addition to bone graft materials from Orthogen, LLC.



Known for their NanoGen and DentoGen medical grade calcium sulfate products for bone regeneration, the company also sells quality instruments and sutures to their clientele. With the additional products, dental professionals can utilize Orthogen, LLC as a one stop shop for supplies needed for oral surgeries, periodontics, endodontics, and implant procedures. As part of this arrangement with Integra Life Sciences, the company will now hold the inventory of HeliTape and Heliplug collagen wound dressing, as well as Helimend membranes. The membranes available are in the dimensions of 15 x20, 20 x 30, and 30 x 40 millimeters.



The company has been making great strides in adhering to customer demands with their new pricing models and expanded inventory of products. When purchasing the NanoGen or DentoGen dental bone graft material, no longer will surgeons have to go to other companies for their dressing and membrane needs. Orthogen, LLC is working diligently to enable the busiest of surgeons to purchase all instruments and materials needed for surgeries.



With headquarters in New Jersey, Orthogen, LLC can ship their products to surgeons and other dental professionals across the country and around the globe. With their authorized distribution of Integra Life Sciences’ membranes and dressings, orders can be fulfilled immediately upon receipt. To hear more, visit their website today.



About Orthogen LLC

Originally a division of BioLok International now merged with BioHorizons, Orthogen LLC was established in 2007 to develop and market next generation bone-grafting products for orthopedic and dental applications. Dr. Sachin Mamidwar serves as CEO of the company whereas Dr. Harold Alexander, previously Director of Orthopedic research at Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York serves as a Chairman of the Board. Orthogen offers various products including DentoGen®, NanoGen, related instruments and sutures used for dental applications. To inquire about the company’s products and technologies, please call 1-877-336-8643.



For more information, please visit http://www.orthogencorp.com/.