Orthogen LLC Participates in OrthoTec 2013 Panel Discussing Future of Orthopedics

Springfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Orthogen LLC is pleased to announce that Sachin Mamidwar, General Manager of Orthogen, recently participated in OrthoTec 2013 panel discussing the future of orthopedics. Responsible for the development and marketing of dental bone grafting materials, Orthogen LLC has become a leader in the orthopedic and dental medical device industry. Other industry experts who participated in the panel included such opinionated experts as Susan Drapeau, director of biologics R&D at Medtronic, Michael Hiles, VP of research and clinical affairs at Cook BioTech, Arnold Caplan, professor of biology and director of the Skeletal research Center at Case Western Reserve University and Kevin Stone, orthopedic surgeon and founder of the Stone Clinic. Chief Medical and Science Officer, Stryker, Scott Bruder led the panel on the discussion on the development of tissue engineering.



The conversation began with Susan Drapeau who was adamant about the idea of changes regarding tissue engineering were way off, due to a lack of incentives for orthopedic companies to fund development, along with a challenging regulatory environment. Kevin Stone countered her argument by stating, “Companies will have to change their method of product development. They have to encourage small companies by sitting on boards, and providing the expertise that start-ups don’t have, such as regulatory and quality control issues.”



Orthogen, LLC general manager, Sachin Mamidwar added that the major problems for start-up companies is navigating through regulatory and quality control. Large companies live through these problems everyday but have the resources to do so. Even though tissue products on the market have a long way to go, they are showing some promise, according to Michael Hiles. In the end, neither side was convinced about the future of tissue engineering; however it proved to be a congenial debate. Even though there was no consensus, all parties involved, including Orthogen, LLC general manager, Sachin Mamidwar, just want the best possible outcomes for patients.



About Orthogen LLC

Originally a division of BioLok International, Orthogen LLC was established in 2007 to develop and market bone-grafting products for orthopedic and dental applications. Dr. Sachin Mamidwar serves as CEO of the company whereas Dr. Harold Alexander, previously Director of Orthopedic research at Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York serves as a Chairman of the Board. Orthogen offers various products including DentoGen®, NanoGen, related instruments and sutures used for dental applications. To inquire about the company’s products, please call 1-877-336-8643.



For more information, please visit http://orthogencorp.com/.