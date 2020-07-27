Orthokeratology Lenses Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% During the Forecast 2020 to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market was $43 Mn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $76 Mn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4% between 2020-2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market (By Material - Silicone Acrylate, Fluorosilicone Acrylate, and Fluorocarbon Acrylate. By Application - Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism, and Presbyopia. By End-User - Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinic, and Others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2028.



Orthokeratology is also precisely known as ortho-k, overnight vision correction therapy, and corneal refractive therapy (CRT). It is a non-surgical process utilized to fix refractive errors by reforming the curvature of the cornea to enhance visibility. This is a temporary treatment used for myopia hypermetropia and other eye patients. The major driving factors fueling market growth are increasing cases of myopia across the globe. Moreover, a rising geriatric population which are prone to frequent eye problems, and growing short-sightedness eye problem in adults and children due to high usage of smartphones, laptops, and tablets are projected to trigger the market growth over the forecast period. However, the accessibility of alternate treatment procedures and risk associated with orthokeratology is projected to restrict the market growth to some extent. Apart from this, the rising population across the world and growing healthcare system in numerous countries across the world is anticipated to offer significant market opportunity in the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The Orthokeratology Lenses Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The primary key players in the Orthokeratology Lenses Market include Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CooperVision, CE GP Specialists, Menicon Co., Ltd, Procornea (CooperVision), Euclid Systems Corporation, Visioneering Technologies, Inc., Brighten Optix, Alcon, Inc. and CONTAMAC.



The Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market: By Material Type



Silicone Acrylate

Fluorosilicone Acrylate

Fluorocarbon Acrylate



Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market: By Application Type



Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market: By End User Type



Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinic

Others



Global Orthokeratology Lenses Market: By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



