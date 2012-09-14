Orthopaedic Clinic in Singapore Launches New Website

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Providence Orthopaedics, an orthopaedic Singapore based clinic, has just launched a brand new website. The user-friendly site helps patients learn more about the services that the clinic provides, as well as about Medical Director Dr. Siow Hua Ming.



As a bone doctor, Dr. Siow provides medical treatment and orthopaedic surgery for bone fractures and soft tissue trauma, sports rehabilitation, musculoskeletal health and degenerative joint problems in both adults and children. From joint pain and knee pain to shoulder pain and much more, Dr. Siow offers his patients expert care at the orthopaedic clinic, including minimally invasive techniques for sports injuries, fractures, and general orthopaedic conditions that aim to reduce “downtime” for his patients.



“Our expertise includes minimally invasive arthroscopic ‘key-hole’ surgery, Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injections and intra-articular injections,” an article on the new website noted, adding that Dr. Siow uses advanced technology to diagnose and treat injuries and diseases of the bones and joints.



“Whether you need reconstructive surgery, total joint replacement or sports medicine services, we provide expert diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.”



Dr. Siow is a well-respected orthopaedic surgeon, with years of experience under his belt. After earning his medical degree from the University of Glasgow, UK in 1996, he received basic and advanced surgical training in orthopaedic surgery in Singapore. He is currently the only trained paediatric sports orthopaedic surgeon in Singapore and also treats general paediatric orthopaedic patients.



He has special interests in sports injuries and degenerative joint conditions and their surgical treatment in both the adult and paediatric populations. Dr. Siow is accredited in Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Parkway East Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital and Novena Surgery. He is also a visiting consultant to KKWCH.



The clinic’s new website is very user-friendly; patients are welcome to visit it at any time and read more about the various medical services that Providence Orthopaedics provides. Handy category tabs across the top of the home page and along the left hand side help patients find the type of information they are looking for quickly. The site also includes helpful articles filled with advice about preparing for surgery, as well as information about payment, and much more.



About Providence Orthopaedics

Accredited to perform orthopaedic surgical procedures in most private hospitals in Singapore, Dr. Siow Hua Ming has admitting privileges at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, Parkway East Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital, as well as Novena Surgery day surgery centre. Providence Orthopaedics offers private medical surgical care, consultation and treatment for musculoskeletal conditions and disease in adults and children. For more information, please visit http://www.sgbonedoctor.com



About Dr. Siow Hua Ming

Dr. Siow obtained his medical degree from the University of Glasgow, UK in 1996. He underwent basic and advanced surgical training in orthopaedic surgery in Singapore. He undertook a fellowship in Sports and Paediatric orthopaedic surgery in The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania, USA in 2007-8.



Dr. Siow joined KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKWCH) in 2007 as a consultant with the department of Orthopaedic Surgery. He was also in charge of the adult orthopaedic programme in KKWCH. He joined Alexandra Hospital as the Director of Sports Medicine at Alexandra Hospital where he helped to expand the capacity and capability of the Sports Medicine & Surgery Centre. He was Adjunct Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in NUS, where he was actively involved in teaching medical students and being a medical examiner. Dr. Siow was also the Associate Programme Director for the Orthopaedic Residency Programme of the National University Health System.



Providence Orthopaedics Media Contact

Joyce Wong

Clinic Manager

Tel: (65) 6684 2330

HP: (65) 9848 3888

Email: joyce@sgbonedoctor.com