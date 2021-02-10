OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at OrthoPediatrics Corp.



Warsaw, NJ based OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. OrthoPediatrics Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $57.55 million in 2018 to $72.55 million in 2019, and that its normalized Loss increased from $12.02 million in 2018 to $12.68 million in 2019.



On December 2, 2020, a report was published entitled "OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can't Save This Company". The report described OrthoPediatrics as having "engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues." Among other issues, the report alleged that "the Company has abused its ability to book revenues upon shipment by selling and shipping excess product directly to its distributors, many of whom are exclusive to the Company" and described it as "concerning that many of the Company's 'exclusive distributors' are simply former OrthoPediatrics employees who have formed their own distributorships, often while still employed at the Company."



